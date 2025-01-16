telegram

В PS Store стартует грандиозная новогодняя распродажа с сегодняшнего дня: скидки до 80%

16.01.2025
В PS Store стартует грандиозная новогодняя распродажа с сегодняшнего дня: скидки до 80% В PS Store стартует грандиозная новогодняя распродажа с сегодняшнего дня: скидки до 80%

В связи с завершением большой праздничной распродажи, PS Store сегодня запускает новое масштабное мероприятие. Распродажа под названием «Новогодние Скидки» предлагает до 80% скидки на избранные игры. Ниже представлена лишь часть предложений; полная же перечень включает тысячи игр и дополнений.

Основные моменты новогодней распродажи PS Store 2025

Мы с удовольствием изучим эту распродажу и отдельно отметим лучшие предложения для наших читателей. Пока что ниже приведён список игр со скидками, выделенный Sony:

Реклама

  • A Way Out
  • Alien: Isolation
  • Anno 1800 Deluxe Edition
  • AQP base game
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Battlefield 1 – Revolution
  • Battlefield 4
  • Bus Simulator 21
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
  • Call of the Wild: The Angler™ – Fishing Starter Pack
  • Call of the Wild: theAngler
  • Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win
  • College Football – Deluxe Edition
  • Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
  • Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
  • Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Digital Only)
  • Dead Space – Deluxe Edition
  • DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Descenders
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  • Diablo® Prime Evil Collection
  • Dying Light
  • Dying Light 1 + Dying Light 2 Bundle
  • EA Sports FC 25 – Ultimate Edition
  • F1 Manager 2024
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry Primal
  • FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
  • For Honor – Year 8 Gold Edition
  • For Honor – Year 8 Standard Edition
  • Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4)
  • Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5)
  • HITMAN World of Assassination
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package
  • KINGDOM HEARTS III
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition
  • Lords of the Fallen – Standard Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Monster Hunter Rise+Sunbreak Deluxe
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • Musashi
  • MW2 – PS4 Cross-Gen Edition
  • MW3 – Cross-Gen Edition
  • MX vs ATV Legends
  • MX vs ATV Legends – Ultimate Edition
  • Need for Speed
  • Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Persona 5
  • Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
  • Planet Coaster 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Planet Zoo
  • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
  • PoP:TLC – Complete Edition (post-launch)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Ravenswatch – Legendary Edition
  • Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • SnowRunner – Premium Edition [NEW BUNDLE]
  • Sonic Origins
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole
  • Special Edition (EU/US/ASIA)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order & Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle
  • Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
  • Teardown
  • Tekken 7
  • The Crew: Motorfest Deluxe Edition
  • The Crew: Motorfest Gold Edition Year 2
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
  • The Last of Us™ Part I Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • Thief Simulator 2
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition 2021
  • Tomb Raider: Legend
  • Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
  • UFC 5 Deluxe Edition
  • Ultimate Edition (JP/Asia: Sound Ultimate)(EU/US:Ultimate)
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • Unravel Two
  • Way of the Hunter
  • WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – Deluxe Edition

Акция завершится 29 января.

Источник: PlayStationLifestyle

ПульсХаб
Опубликовано
Добавить комментарий

Добавить комментарий

Ваш адрес email не будет опубликован. Обязательные поля помечены *

Будьте в курсе самых важных событий

Нажимая кнопку "Подписаться", вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с нашими условиями и соглашаетесь с ними. Политика конфиденциальности и Условия использования
Реклама

Читать далее