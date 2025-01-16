В PS Store стартует грандиозная новогодняя распродажа с сегодняшнего дня: скидки до 80%

В связи с завершением большой праздничной распродажи, PS Store сегодня запускает новое масштабное мероприятие. Распродажа под названием «Новогодние Скидки» предлагает до 80% скидки на избранные игры. Ниже представлена лишь часть предложений; полная же перечень включает тысячи игр и дополнений.
Основные моменты новогодней распродажи PS Store 2025
Мы с удовольствием изучим эту распродажу и отдельно отметим лучшие предложения для наших читателей. Пока что ниже приведён список игр со скидками, выделенный Sony:
- A Way Out
- Alien: Isolation
- Anno 1800 Deluxe Edition
- AQP base game
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battlefield 1 – Revolution
- Battlefield 4
- Bus Simulator 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of the Wild: The Angler™ – Fishing Starter Pack
- Call of the Wild: theAngler
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- College Football – Deluxe Edition
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Digital Only)
- Dead Space – Deluxe Edition
- DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Descenders
- Detroit: Become Human
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo® Prime Evil Collection
- Dying Light
- Dying Light 1 + Dying Light 2 Bundle
- EA Sports FC 25 – Ultimate Edition
- F1 Manager 2024
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- For Honor – Year 8 Gold Edition
- For Honor – Year 8 Standard Edition
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4)
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Lords of the Fallen – Standard Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Monster Hunter Rise+Sunbreak Deluxe
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Musashi
- MW2 – PS4 Cross-Gen Edition
- MW3 – Cross-Gen Edition
- MX vs ATV Legends
- MX vs ATV Legends – Ultimate Edition
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Overcooked! 2
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Planet Coaster 2: Deluxe Edition
- Planet Zoo
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- PoP:TLC – Complete Edition (post-launch)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ravenswatch – Legendary Edition
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- Sniper Elite 4
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition [NEW BUNDLE]
- Sonic Origins
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole
- Special Edition (EU/US/ASIA)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order & Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Bundle
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Teardown
- Tekken 7
- The Crew: Motorfest Deluxe Edition
- The Crew: Motorfest Gold Edition Year 2
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
- The Last of Us™ Part I Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thief Simulator 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition 2021
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Edition (JP/Asia: Sound Ultimate)(EU/US:Ultimate)
- Unicorn Overlord
- Unravel Two
- Way of the Hunter
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – Deluxe Edition
Акция завершится 29 января.
Источник: PlayStationLifestyle