TechRadar Pro, Residential Systems и TWICE объявили победителей CES Picks 2025

Победители CES Picks Awards 2025
TechRadar Pro, TWICE и Residential Systems гордятся тем, что могут объявить победителей ежегодной программы CES Picks Awards, чествующей лучшие и наиболее влиятельные потребительские технологии на выставке CES 2025. Победители были выбраны на основании их ожидаемого влияния на индустрию потребительской электроники.
Поздравляем всех победителей!
Обладатели наград TechRadar Pro Picks 2025
- AunionAI-DUB
- Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station
- Baseus Nomos 5-in-1 140W Desktop Charger
- Dell Pro Max 14/16 Laptops
- Dell Pro 13/14 Premium Laptops
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3
- ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with CryoBoost (HaloLock)
- FlowNet Inc. Flutter Interactive
- HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC
- HP ZBook Ultra 14-inch G1aInsta360 Link 2
- Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6
- LG StanbyME II
- OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub
- OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD
- PFU America, Inc. RICOH Meeting 360
- Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard
- Satechi Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure
- Shenzhen Gotron Electronic Co., Ltd. Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro
- Shokz OpenMeet Wireless Bone Conduction Professional Headset
- TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G
- TCL LINKPORT IK511
- Think Academy ThinkPal Tablet
- ViewSonic TD1656-2K Portable Monitor
Обладатели наград Residential Systems Picks 2025
- Blacklyte Inc. Atlas Desk
- Blacklyte Inc. Smart Lighting Synchronization Gateway G01
- BLUETTI APEX 300 Home Battery Backup
- FIBBR Ultra Pro 3 8K HDMI Fiber Optic Cable
- Hisense L9Q
- Jackery HomePower Energy System
- Nexight NexiGo TriVision Ultra Projector
- NiceVoice Assistant
- OliverIQ
- Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN990F)
- Samsung OLED 4K (S95F)
- Samsung Wireless One Connect Box
- Shelly 1 PM Mini Gen4
- SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 with SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Protection
- Skyworth C1 Canvas Art TV
- SONAGI 108″ Helios S108U2000A1NA UHD Smart Outdoor TV
- SVS SB17-Ultra R|Evolution Subwoofer
- Swann Security MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell with SwannShield AI Voice Assistant
- Sylvox TV Sylvox Cinema Pro 110″
- Helio QLED Outdoor TV
- Valerion VisionMaster
- WiiM Amp Pro
- XGIMI Ascend
Обладатели наград TWICE Picks 2025
- Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-61/T) & Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-64/T)
- Acer Predator Helios 16 AI
- Aiper Intelligent, LLC Scuba X1 Pro Max
- Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra
- Bebird EarSight Flow
- Huashan A1000 Chip
- Blacklyte Inc. Atlas Desk
- Blacklyte Inc. Smart Lighting Synchronization Gateway G01
- Brisk It Zelos-450 AI Powered Grill
- Bytech The BMW 10″ Electric Scooter
- CHEFMAN iQ MiniOven
- Displace Pro
- Dreame Technology X50 Ultra
- Z1 Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
- DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI
- ELEHEAR Beyond
- EliteLux Technologies Sansui 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor
- EliteLux Technologies 2025 VO Series OLED TV
- ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with CryoBoost (HaloLock)
- Eureka J15 Max Ultra
- FrazyBot
- Govee Mini Panel Lights
- Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL
- Rokid AR Spatial
- Hisense Jumbo Side-By-Side Refrigerator
- Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator
- Hisense LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo
- Hisense UltraSlim Smart Window Air Conditioner
- Hisense L9Q
- Hisense 136” MicroLED TV
- Hisense 116UX
- Industrial Technology Research Institute AI Badminton Trainer
- IPEVO Vurbo.ai
- Jackery Solar Roof
- The Jackery HomePower Energy System
- Jasco UltraPro OneTouch Smart TV Streaming Remote
- JBL Tour One M3
- JBL PartyBox 520
- JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds
- JLab Flex Open Wireless Earbuds
- Klipsch New York
- Kolmar Korea CAIOME
- L’Oréal Cell BioPrint
- LG MAX Zero Clearance™ Refrigerator
- Liddle Speaker
- Litheli EASYSURGE 18.5’’ Lawn Mower
- m360 Sound Stage Pro Wireless Portable Speaker 35W Bluetooth BT8850DSP
- m360 Sanctuary Wireless Noise Canceling UC Headset w/ Boom Mic – HS6750ANC
- MAINGEAR APEX FORCE Liquid Cooled Desktop Gaming PCs
- MAINGEAR Shroud Signature Desktop Gaming PCs
- MAMMOTION LUBA Mini AWD Series Perimeter Wire-Free Robot Lawn Mower
- MAMMOTION SPINO Series Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
- MOVA X4 Pro
- Naqi Neural Earbud – Naqi Logix
- Narwal Flow
- NexiGo TriVision Ultra Projector
- DigiLoupes™ Headset
- Oneisall Comfy C1 Cordless Smart Grooming Vacuum
- Onkyo Creator Series Powered Speakers – GX30ARC
- OnMed CareStatation
- TruShield Security
- HARR-E Hail-able Autonomous Refuse Robot
- Panasonic Technics’ Flagship Hi-Fi Wireless Earbuds
- Pawport Smart Pet Door
- Powercast Corporation Matter-Compliant, Wirelessly-Powered Smart Home Automation Sensor Technology
- Resideo Honeywell Home X2S Smart Thermostat
- RingConn Gen 2
- Rooftop Shark AI-10 Smart Watch
- AIWA Retro Boombox w/ Cassette Player
- Altec Lansing SoundRover View
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Ring
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge
- Samsung Odyssey 3D
- Samsung Smart Monitor M9
- SamsungNeo QLED 8K (QN990F)
- Samsung The Frame Pro
- Samsung 2025 AI Features
- Satechi OntheGo™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
- isaac™ by PreEvnt – Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Alert Device With Phone App
- Scosche FOUNDIT™ – 42W Dual-Port Car Charger with Built-In Item Finder
- Scosche WATCHIT KC – Magnetic Fast Charger for Apple Watch®
- Scosche MAGICMOUNT™ BASE ELITE – Qi2Ⓡ 3-in-1 MagSafe® Compatible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand
- Scosche MagicMount Flask™ – Insulated Water Bottle with Built-In MagSafe® Compatible Phone Mount
- Segway Navimow i Series
- VELIA smart ring
- Yarbo
- PLAUD NotePin
- aosu SolarCam D1 Classic Kit
- Shokz OpenMeet Wireless Bone Conduction Professional Headset
- Shure MV7i Smart Microphone & Interface
- SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 with SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection
- SONAGI 108″ Helios S108U2000A1NA UHD Smart Outdoor TV
- SOOCAS NEO II
- Swann Security MaxRanger4K™ Video Doorbell with SwannShield™ AI Voice Assistant
- TCL QM6K
- NXTPAPER 11 Plus
- TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G
- Xueersi xPad
- 1MORE Smart Glasses With Camera AI
- UREVO Cyberpad
- Valerion VisionMaster
- Victrola Zen Outdoor Speaker
- ViewSonic VG1656N Portable Monitor
- WiiM Amp Pro
- XanderGlasses
- XGIMI Ascend
- Xperi DTS Clear Dialogue
- xTool M1 Ultra
- Yes!Star S1 35mm Film Camera Kit
- Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo
Источник: TechRadar