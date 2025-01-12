telegram

TechRadar Pro, Residential Systems и TWICE объявили победителей CES Picks 2025

12.01.2025
Победители CES Picks Awards 2025

TechRadar Pro, TWICE и Residential Systems гордятся тем, что могут объявить победителей ежегодной программы CES Picks Awards, чествующей лучшие и наиболее влиятельные потребительские технологии на выставке CES 2025. Победители были выбраны на основании их ожидаемого влияния на индустрию потребительской электроники.

Поздравляем всех победителей!

Обладатели наград TechRadar Pro Picks 2025

  • AunionAI-DUB
  • Baseus Spacemate Series 11-in-1 Docking Station
  • Baseus Nomos 5-in-1 140W Desktop Charger
  • Dell Pro Max 14/16 Laptops
  • Dell Pro 13/14 Premium Laptops
  • EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3
  • ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with CryoBoost (HaloLock)
  • FlowNet Inc. Flutter Interactive
  • HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC
  • HP ZBook Ultra 14-inch G1aInsta360 Link 2
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura
  • Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6
  • LG StanbyME II
  • OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub
  • OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD
  • PFU America, Inc. RICOH Meeting 360
  • Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard
  • Satechi Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure
  • Shenzhen Gotron Electronic Co., Ltd. Ulefone Armor Mini 20T Pro
  • Shokz OpenMeet Wireless Bone Conduction Professional Headset
  • TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G
  • TCL LINKPORT IK511
  • Think Academy ThinkPal Tablet
  • ViewSonic TD1656-2K Portable Monitor

Обладатели наград Residential Systems Picks 2025

  • Blacklyte Inc. Atlas Desk
  • Blacklyte Inc. Smart Lighting Synchronization Gateway G01
  • BLUETTI APEX 300 Home Battery Backup
  • FIBBR Ultra Pro 3 8K HDMI Fiber Optic Cable
  • Hisense L9Q
  • Jackery HomePower Energy System
  • Nexight NexiGo TriVision Ultra Projector
  • NiceVoice Assistant
  • OliverIQ
  • Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN990F)
  • Samsung OLED 4K (S95F)
  • Samsung Wireless One Connect Box
  • Shelly 1 PM Mini Gen4
  • SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 with SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Protection
  • Skyworth C1 Canvas Art TV
  • SONAGI 108″ Helios S108U2000A1NA UHD Smart Outdoor TV
  • SVS SB17-Ultra R|Evolution Subwoofer
  • Swann Security MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell with SwannShield AI Voice Assistant
  • Sylvox TV Sylvox Cinema Pro 110″
  • Helio QLED Outdoor TV
  • Valerion VisionMaster
  • WiiM Amp Pro
  • XGIMI Ascend

Обладатели наград TWICE Picks 2025

  • Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-61/T) & Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-64/T)
  • Acer Predator Helios 16 AI
  • Aiper Intelligent, LLC Scuba X1 Pro Max
  • Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra
  • Bebird EarSight Flow
  • Huashan A1000 Chip
  • Blacklyte Inc. Atlas Desk
  • Blacklyte Inc. Smart Lighting Synchronization Gateway G01
  • Brisk It Zelos-450 AI Powered Grill
  • Bytech The BMW 10″ Electric Scooter
  • CHEFMAN iQ MiniOven
  • Displace Pro
  • Dreame Technology X50 Ultra
  • Z1 Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
  • DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI
  • ELEHEAR Beyond
  • EliteLux Technologies Sansui 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor
  • EliteLux Technologies 2025 VO Series OLED TV
  • ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with CryoBoost (HaloLock)
  • Eureka J15 Max Ultra
  • FrazyBot
  • Govee Mini Panel Lights
  • Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL
  • Rokid AR Spatial
  • Hisense Jumbo Side-By-Side Refrigerator
  • Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator
  • Hisense LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo
  • Hisense UltraSlim Smart Window Air Conditioner
  • Hisense L9Q
  • Hisense 136” MicroLED TV
  • Hisense 116UX
  • Industrial Technology Research Institute AI Badminton Trainer
  • IPEVO Vurbo.ai
  • Jackery Solar Roof
  • The Jackery HomePower Energy System
  • Jasco UltraPro OneTouch Smart TV Streaming Remote
  • JBL Tour One M3
  • JBL PartyBox 520
  • JLab Epic Sport ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds
  • JLab Flex Open Wireless Earbuds
  • Klipsch New York
  • Kolmar Korea CAIOME
  • L’Oréal Cell BioPrint
  • LG MAX Zero Clearance™ Refrigerator
  • Liddle Speaker
  • Litheli EASYSURGE 18.5’’ Lawn Mower
  • m360 Sound Stage Pro Wireless Portable Speaker 35W Bluetooth BT8850DSP
  • m360 Sanctuary Wireless Noise Canceling UC Headset w/ Boom Mic – HS6750ANC
  • MAINGEAR APEX FORCE Liquid Cooled Desktop Gaming PCs
  • MAINGEAR Shroud Signature Desktop Gaming PCs
  • MAMMOTION LUBA Mini AWD Series Perimeter Wire-Free Robot Lawn Mower
  • MAMMOTION SPINO Series Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
  • MOVA X4 Pro
  • Naqi Neural Earbud – Naqi Logix
  • Narwal Flow
  • NexiGo TriVision Ultra Projector
  • DigiLoupes™ Headset
  • Oneisall Comfy C1 Cordless Smart Grooming Vacuum
  • Onkyo Creator Series Powered Speakers – GX30ARC
  • OnMed CareStatation
  • TruShield Security
  • HARR-E Hail-able Autonomous Refuse Robot
  • Panasonic Technics’ Flagship Hi-Fi Wireless Earbuds
  • Pawport Smart Pet Door
  • Powercast Corporation Matter-Compliant, Wirelessly-Powered Smart Home Automation Sensor Technology
  • Resideo Honeywell Home X2S Smart Thermostat
  • RingConn Gen 2
  • Rooftop Shark AI-10 Smart Watch
  • AIWA Retro Boombox w/ Cassette Player
  • Altec Lansing SoundRover View
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge
  • Samsung Odyssey 3D
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M9
  • SamsungNeo QLED 8K (QN990F)
  • Samsung The Frame Pro
  • Samsung 2025 AI Features
  • Satechi OntheGo™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
  • isaac™ by PreEvnt – Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Alert Device With Phone App
  • Scosche FOUNDIT™ – 42W Dual-Port Car Charger with Built-In Item Finder
  • Scosche WATCHIT KC – Magnetic Fast Charger for Apple Watch®
  • Scosche MAGICMOUNT™ BASE ELITE – Qi2Ⓡ 3-in-1 MagSafe® Compatible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand
  • Scosche MagicMount Flask™ – Insulated Water Bottle with Built-In MagSafe® Compatible Phone Mount
  • Segway Navimow i Series
  • VELIA smart ring
  • Yarbo
  • PLAUD NotePin
  • aosu SolarCam D1 Classic Kit
  • Shokz OpenMeet Wireless Bone Conduction Professional Headset
  • Shure MV7i Smart Microphone & Interface
  • SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 with SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection
  • SONAGI 108″ Helios S108U2000A1NA UHD Smart Outdoor TV
  • SOOCAS NEO II
  • Swann Security MaxRanger4K™ Video Doorbell with SwannShield™ AI Voice Assistant
  • TCL QM6K
  • NXTPAPER 11 Plus
  • TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G
  • Xueersi xPad
  • 1MORE Smart Glasses With Camera AI
  • UREVO Cyberpad
  • Valerion VisionMaster
  • Victrola Zen Outdoor Speaker
  • ViewSonic VG1656N Portable Monitor
  • WiiM Amp Pro
  • XanderGlasses
  • XGIMI Ascend
  • Xperi DTS Clear Dialogue
  • xTool M1 Ultra
  • Yes!Star S1 35mm Film Camera Kit
  • Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo

Источник: TechRadar

